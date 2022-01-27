ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.19

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.19 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 27.11 ($0.37). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38), with a volume of 673,064 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a current ratio of 16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.19.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

