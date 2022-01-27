Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Valley National Bancorp worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.