Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.4%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. 92,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 177,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

