Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 35,150 shares.The stock last traded at $54.15 and had previously closed at $56.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.48 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

