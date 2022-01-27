Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 0.5%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.06 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.58). 32,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 56,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of £45.65 million and a P/E ratio of -32.92.

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($217,215.33).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

