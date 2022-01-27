Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

