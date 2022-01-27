Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

