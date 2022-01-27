Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,436,000.

QUAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.89. 2,504,550 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.50.

