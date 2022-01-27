Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

