Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $105.60. 2,901,130 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

