Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 141,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

