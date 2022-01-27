Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $167.92. 592,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.