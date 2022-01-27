Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 59,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 415,902 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

