VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000.

OIH stock opened at $230.42 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $156.89 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average is $197.65.

