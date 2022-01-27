VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

Shares of BJK stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 13,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,140. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.