VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $23.16. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 248,050 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,950,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,160,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

