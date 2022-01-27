VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.57. 222,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,373. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average is $279.83.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

