Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

