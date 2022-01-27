Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,562 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.