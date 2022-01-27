Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Cut by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $259,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.93 and a 200 day moving average of $305.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

