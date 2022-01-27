Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $109.35 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

