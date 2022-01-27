Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.3% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

