Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $228.24. 42,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day moving average of $246.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

