Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.29. 23,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,575. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

