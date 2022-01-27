Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

