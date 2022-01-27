Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $229.15

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $229.15 and last traded at $230.16, with a volume of 41685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

