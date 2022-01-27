Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $144,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.35 and its 200 day moving average is $415.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

