Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.1% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.35 and a 200 day moving average of $415.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

