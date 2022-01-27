Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

VOOG stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,252. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.81.

