Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

