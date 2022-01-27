Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

