Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.