Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

VTWRF stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

