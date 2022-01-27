Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 36,400.0% in January

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 36,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,988. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.15. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.