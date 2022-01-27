Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 36,400.0% in January

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 36,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,988. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.15. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

