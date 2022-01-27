VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $3.78

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $2,635.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00010518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.48 or 0.06654914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.08 or 1.00176225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00052092 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,179 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.