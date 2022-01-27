VeChain Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $319.32 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008726 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

