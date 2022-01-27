Vega Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.11 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $63.11 million and $3.36 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00016513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00041066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00103714 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,260,748 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.