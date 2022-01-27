Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $62.88 million and $3.79 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.15 or 0.00017071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,215,967 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

