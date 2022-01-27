Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.79 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $546.00 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003749 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,254,628,832 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

