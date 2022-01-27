Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

