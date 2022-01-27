VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 309,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,571,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get VEON alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.