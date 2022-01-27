VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 309,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,571,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
