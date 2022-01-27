VeriDocGlobal Price Reaches $0.0003 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $58.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00250381 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000860 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.15 or 0.01103992 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

