Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $187.90 million and $37,227.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87.41 or 0.00242677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

