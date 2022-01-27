Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 53,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,855. The firm has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

