Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,838.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $135,838.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,359,310 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

