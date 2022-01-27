Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $226.58 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

