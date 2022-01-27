Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $271.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $234.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 163,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 23,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,090,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,199 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

