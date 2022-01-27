Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.30. 58,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

