Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.88. 16,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

