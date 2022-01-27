Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.